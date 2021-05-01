Liza flash gas compressor system now undergoing repairs in Texas

Chief Operating Officer of Hess Corporation Greg Hill on Wednesday revealed that the flash gas compressor system from the Liza Destiny oil platform is currently undergoing repairs in Houston, Texas, USA.

Providing an update of the Liza Phase 1 project during a quarterly earnings call, Hill also said that production levels are expected to stay within the 100,000 to 110,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) range until the repairs are completed.

Also addressing the call, Hess CEO, John Hess, stated that production from Liza Phase 1 ran at its full capacity of 120,000 gross bpd during the first quarter but in mid-April this was curtailed for several days after a minor leak was detected in the flash gas compressor discharge silencer. Oil production was then reduced to 30,000 bpd after the discharge silencer began experiencing technical issues during the final testing phase of the reinstalled flash gas compressor and other components of the system.