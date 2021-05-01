P and P Insurance on board with Cricket Gear project

P and P Insurance Brokers is the latest company to provide support for project “Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana.”

The company has joined hands with former Berbice senior all-rounder and recently appointed Guyana Cricket Board Technocrat, Anil Beharry and Kishan Das of the USA, in their drive to provide cricket gear for young talented cricketers in Guyana who need assistance.

The project, which was conceptualized recently, will seek new and used cricket gear which to be distributed free of cost.