Administrative professionals honoured in novel event

In honour of Administrative Professionals Week, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) on Wednesday last provided its staff with an afternoon of relaxation through painting and interaction. The occasion was covered by Zen & Company, a business that promotes self-care.

The last week of April was designated globally as Administrative Professionals Week and as such Minister of MoHSSS, Dr Vindhya Persaud and Permanent Secretary Shannielle Hoosein-Outar hosted the event.

As shared on the ministry’s Facebook page, the staff were pleasantly surprised by the gesture and the minister thanked the administrative staff for their invaluable support and contributions to the ministry’s daily operations. Members of the staff noted that the event was not only a creative way to appreciate them but also therapeutic.