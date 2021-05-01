Leaundre Mason’s gifted hands craft the ultimate accessory

For the past four years, Leaundre Mason has been designing and making accessories. From pretty bows for girls’ hair, to sleek bowties for men, her Gifted Hands Collection items add a pop of colour or a finish to clients’ looks.

The 25-year-old teacher grew up in the church and has been part of her church’s dance group for some time. It was through this group that Leaundre’s talent unfolded. According to the young woman, one day, while preparing to perform at a special occasion, she decided she wanted a look that was deserving of the event. She took on the project of making herself, a floral crown. When she showed up wearing the creative and colourful piece, her fellow dancers and adults commended her on a job well done. Someone told her that her hands were gifted and encouraged her to keep at it. A short time later, Leaundre was tasked with making floral crowns for the other dancers as well.