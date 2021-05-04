Rise in COVID cases in Deep South Rupununi spurs uptake in vaccines

The increase of COVID-19 cases in the Deep South Rupununi has resulted in more villagers seeking to get vaccinated against the virus in a bid to protect themselves and families.

Up to last Friday, the vaccination drive had seen approximately 500 villagers get their jabs in Aishalton, while 248 and 151 had been vaccinated in Karadarnau and Maruranau, respectively.

Since the national vaccination programme commenced, a total of 1,463 persons have been vaccinated in nine communities in the Deep South Rupununi.