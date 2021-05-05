Gov’t appoints online engagement director

The government has appointed a Digital Infrastructure and Online Engagement Director to create a national platform for open access to government content.

This is according to Kwame McCoy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsibility for Public Affairs in a message on Monday to mark World Press Freedom day.

McCoy also disclosed that the Irfaan Ali administration will be moving to restore the Office of the Commissioner of Information which he said had been “dismantled” under the Granger administration.