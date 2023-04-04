McCoy, GPA clash over President’s Leonora press conference

Guyana Press Association (GPA) President, Nazima Raghubir, is calling out the government over its organization of a press conference and allegations of intimidation by supporters of the ruling party.

The complaints of intimidation were made by reporters from the Kaieteur News who were covering a press conference by President Irfaan Ali at the Leonora Track and Field Stadium on Friday. However, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for the media, Kwame McCoy is defending the government’s organization of the press conference and the responses elicited from the President himself and the audience to questions asked by members of the media.