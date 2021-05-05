PUC approves 5% decrease in water tariffs

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved a 5% decrease in Water tariffs following an application by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

The approval was granted with the expectation that GWI would recover any lost revenue via a rollout of 42,000 meters by the end of 2021.

“By virtue of its 2021 metering programme, Guyana Water lnc will be properly positioned to recover its losses in revenue which stands at approximately $202 million per year or an average of S16.8 million per month,” an Order issued by the PUC yesterday explains.