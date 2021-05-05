Trinidad businessman killed in robbery, wife beaten

(Trinidad Express) A Chinese proprietor was savagely beaten and killed in a robbery at his business place on Tuesday.

Alec Wang Kwok Yip, 72, was the owner of Alec’s Food Mart located at the corner of Morne Coco Road and Palm Avenue, Petit Valley.

Police said the elderly man and his 58-year-old wife were conducting sales at the business place when three masked men entered shortly after midday.

The couple was tied up and brutally beaten by the men who stole cash and other valuables.

Kwok Yip and his wife were then placed in separate rooms. The suspects then fled the scene.

The woman untied herself and contacted the police.

Police said Kwok Yip was found unresponsive with wounds to his back and face.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the St James Medical Complex.