New No Confidence Motion filed against five GCA executives -Sophia CC seconds motion

Everest Cricket Club has rescinded their decision to second a No Confidence Motion (NCM) against several executives of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) but the Sophia Cricket Club has now seconded a second motion.

This is according to a letter seen by this publication and electronically mailed to members of the GCA executive yesterday.

The No Confidence Motion, much like the first one earlier this year, has been filed against Neil Barry snr., (President), Roger Harper (Vice-President), Emily Dodson (Marketing Manager), Mark Harper (Senior Selector) and Roderick Lovell (Junior Selector).