Juvenile escapee recaptured

At 3.30 pm yesterday, acting on information received, a party of policemen went to a home in Bushlot Village, West Coast Berbice and apprehended a juvenile escapee.

A release from the police said that the 17-year-old escaped from the Juvenile Detention Centre in Sophia, Georgetown. He had been originally detained in relation to murder. He was found hiding in the lower flat of the building.

The release said that the juvenile was one of five who escaped from the facility on April 22, 2021. Three others were recaptured shortly after. One juvenile remains at large.