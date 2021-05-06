Trial phase underway for big poultry feed project

Upbeat about being part of a project to produce corn and soya bean locally for livestock feed, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Guyana Stockfeeds Inc, Robert Badal says the initiative will significantly decrease reliance on imports and ensure prices, especially for poultry, remain constant.

And as some 250 acres are being prepared in Tacama, Region 10, for a trial crop scheduled for planting next month and reaping in September, it is Badal’s hope that the project grows significantly to the point where other local investors will come on board so as to get this country to the stage where it becomes the Caribbean’s premier supplier of poultry feed.