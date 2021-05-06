Judge grants order enabling sale of property housing Shanta’s

Justice Navindra Singh has granted an order permitting an executor, Deodatt Persaud to sell the Camp Street property housing the iconic Shanta’s Restaurant.
In the latest phase of a long-running legal battle between two siblings, the judge was scathing of the arguments presented on behalf of the defendants, the current occupants of the building, Premdaat Persaud and Mikail Vishnu Persaud who had claimed unsuccessfully in a case before another judge that the property had been sold to Premdaat Persaud.