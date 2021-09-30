Son of failed claimant to Shanta’s charged with breaking padlock

The son of the man who has failed in several court bids to gain control of the Shanta’s building was yesterday taken before the court charged with breaking a padlock placed there by his uncle.

Mikhail Persaud appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer the charge which alleges that on September 23rd, 2021 he damaged one padlock valued $2,500 which belonged to his uncle Deodat Persaud.

He pleaded not guilty to the damage to property charge. He has been granted self bail and plans to contest the matter at trial.