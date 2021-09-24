Premdaat Persaud’s latest court bid for Shanta’s building fails

Following the conclusion of fresh legal proceedings, Premdaat Persaud has again lost to his brother Deodat Persaud, all claims to ownership of the embattled Camp Street building housing the popular Shanta’s Puri Shop, which their mother had bequeath-ed to all six of her children.

The battle between the two brothers for the building and their mother’s legacy, has been characterized by an arduous court journey which began more than a decade ago when Premdaat took over the business, claiming that the property was sold to him prior to their mother’s death.

In a challenge that went all the way to the Guyana Court of Appeal, a decision was made in July of 2018 upholding a High Court ruling that Premdaat had no legal authority to be occupying the building.