South Rupununi council wants better policies to protect schoolchildren against COVID-19

The South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) is calling on the government to ensure that better policies are put in place to protect schoolchildren in South Rupununi communities against COVID-19.

In a statement yesterday, the SRDC said that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Indigenous communities, especially as it relates to the education sector. They highlighted this inequity as it relates to the education system in the hinterland, pointing out that there are limited options when it came to engaging children during the closure of schools with many having to rely on work sheets to access some form of education. The SRDC let it be known that such limitations have proved very challenging for many communities.