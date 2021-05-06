Procurement board online portal up and running

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) new website and portal is now fully operational and Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh has pledged to ensure it is always updated and is appealing to bidders to maximise their use of it.

“The portal is up and I must emphasise that it is extremely important, not only because of the law, but transparency. This gives bidders and the public the opportunity to see what is happening, even as it ensures that the Procurement Act is adhered to,” Singh told Stabroek News when contacted.