Topics for CXC Paper II exams released

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has released the broad topics that should be studied for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Paper II examinations due to be held in June/July 2021.

The Council has said the decision was taken in response to the needs of its stakeholders amidst the challenges presented by COVID-19.

CXC Release of Topics for J… by stabroeknews

In a video uploaded to the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page on Friday, Chief Education Officer Dr Marcel Hutson said the topics would be disseminated through various media so that students will have access to the information. The council had said that given the effects brought on by the pandemic, the topics would be released a month prior to the exam. Additionally the council announced that it stands in solidarity with St Vincent and the Grenadines, which is facing a natural disaster – the explosive volcanic activity on La Soufrière.

Additionally the Ministry also stated in a post that from this week, the Guyana Learning Channel will be airing National Grade Six Assessment booster lessons. The statement added that the lessons will consciously follow the curriculum on which students will be tested for all subjects.