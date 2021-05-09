Chase elected first female president of QC Old Students’ Association

Attorney Pauline Chase has been elected the President of the Queen’s College Old Students’ Association, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the body’s history.

On its Facebook page, the Association said the election of the new executive body was conducted via Zoom during its Annual General Meeting on Thursday evening.

The other elected members of the executive body are: First Vice President – Harrinand Persaud; Second Vice President – Kwabina Griffith; Secretary – Lisa Foster; Treasurer – Raquel Bacchus-Nathoo; Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer – Michelle Singh; Public Relations Officer – Christopher Anthony Belfield; Sports Advisor – Shen Fung; and Ordinary Members Sanjeev Datadin, Devindra Kissoon, Dr. Quacy Grant, Ian Lee Chung, Nicholas Chuck-A-Sang and Ryan Chang.

The 176-year-old institution became co-ed in 1975.