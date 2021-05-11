Former GO-Invest CEO moving to set up Houston storage facility for oil and gas operations

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GO-Invest Waynewright Owen Verwey is seeking environmental authorisation to construct and operate a non-hazardous material storage facility to store imported equipment for offshore oil and gas operations.

The facility will be located at Block W1, Plantation Houston, in Georgetown.

In a notice on Sunday in the Guyana Chronicle, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revealed that it has screened the application submitted by Verwey and has determined that the proposed project will not significantly affect the environment and is, therefore, exempt from the requirement of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).