Institute of Distance and Continuing Education unveils six new programmes

The University of Guyana’s Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) has announced the introduction of six new programmes for the academic year 2021/2022, for which applications are currenly open.

The new programmes being offered are: BSc. Computing, Information Technology and Business, Diploma in Crime and Criminology, Pre-University English Reading Skills, Pre-University English Writing Skills, Small Business Management and Business Plan Preparation and Writing.

According to a press release from the Unversity, this suite adds to the 10 new programmes being offered by the University this academic year which respond to the growing need for quality, affordable and relevant programmes in Guyana and the Caribbean.