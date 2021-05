Three held over killing of bus driver in Kuru Kururu home attack

A minibus driver was killed at his Kuru Kururu Sandpit, Soesdyke-Linden Highway home on Tuesday night and three suspects have been held by the police.

The deceased is identified as Marcus Julius Thomas, 39, who was killed shortly after returning home.

The police in a report stated that around 6.30 pm the perpetrators kicked opened Thomas’ door after which loud noises and rumbling were heard.