Three charged with killing of Kuru Kururu bus driver

Three seamen who were arrested for the murder of Marcus Julius Thomas who was killed at his Kuru Kururu Sandpit, Soesdyke-Linden Highway home were on Monday charged with the capital offence.

The accused Kevin O’Neil, 21; Enal Hope, 19; and Rowl Cozier, 17, all of First Dam Alliance Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were remanded to prison until June 10, 2021, when the matter will be called again.