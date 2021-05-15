Kelvin Sitaram finds joy in helping preserve memories

Pictures are one of the the ways in which we capture our favourite memories to savour them forever and photographer Kelvin Sitaram ensures that such special moments are recorded in the sharpest and most brilliant colours.

On this photographer’s Facebook page, his main subjects are a cheerful young woman and a bright-eyed baby. They happen to be Kelvin’s daughter and his soon-to-be wife and they are the only two that take precedence over his profession and hobby.

Photography entered Kelvin’s life when he was worried about what he could do for a second job. After working at Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) as a laboratory technician for years, Kelvin one day stopped and asked himself what he would be able to do to earn an income if he ever lost his job. With that in mind, he started learning to cut hair, but he was not passionate about it and knew he would never become a barber. He subsequently decided on photography, did extensive research on it was and began to learn.