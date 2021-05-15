Guyana Talent Search semifinals set for tomorrow

The 22 contestants in the Guyana Talent Search Competition hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport on Sunday last delivered outstanding performances, and much the same is expected as they head into the semifinals tomorrow night.

The competition was first hosted live on May 2 and continues every Sunday at 7 pm until May 26 when the best of the best will clash at the finals. Following the first night, all other airings were pre-recorded but the competition is set to go live tomorrow.

To enter the competition, prospective contestants were required to send a one minute video showcasing their talent via WhatsApp. Those who did not make the cut were told to move on. On Sunday last, contestants were only critiqued by the judges: DJ Akelo Elliot, singers Poonam Singh and Timeka Marshall, and television sensation Joel Ghansham.