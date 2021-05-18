City council approves $2.29B budget

Chairman of the Georgetown City Council’s Finance Committee, Oscar Clarke yesterday presented a $2,298,952,544 budget and announced plans to institute a weekly $100 fee for the collection of garbage from city homeowners and to downsize staff.

With revenue projected at $2,452,434,985, a surplus of $153,482,441 is predicted.

During his presentation to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) at City Hall, Clarke noted the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the council, in addition to that of the March 2020 elections, which also impacted planned works.