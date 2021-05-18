Trial set for `Two Colours’ over murder of beautician

A jury was empaneled yesterday morning to hear the case against Lennox Wayne, called ‘Two Colours,’ who is accused of the 2014 murder of Lusignan beautician Ashmini Harriram.

Justice Sandil Kissoon, who will be presiding over the trial at the High Court in Georgetown, has set the official commencement for May 31st.

The charge against Wayne is that on July 10th, 2014, at Lusignan Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Harriram, called “Munesha.”

State counsel Lisa Cave has indicated that the prosecution will be calling close to 20 witnesses.

The accused is being represented by defence attorney Nigel Hughes.