Cuban man stabbed to death

Cuban national Lopez Cardenas Yoesmarita, 40, was stabbed to death this morning on Charlotte Street.

The police in a statement said that investigations have so far revealed that the victim – armed with a knife – was attempting to physically remove the suspect from the premises.

A scuffle ensued and the suspect took away the said knife and dealt Yoesmarita a stab to his lower back.

The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody at the Alberttown Police Station assisting with further investigations.