Cuban woman on manslaughter charge after stabbing of countryman

A Cuban woman was on Tuesday charged with manslaughter after she allegedly stabbed a countryman to death during a scuffle.

The accused, Mileidys Quezada Lezcano, 44, a domestic worker of Lot 203 Charlotte Street, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court on the charge of murdering Lopez Cardenas Yoesmarita.

She was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison until June 15 when the matter will be called again.

Yoesmarita, 40, was stabbed to death on Charlotte Street on Wednesday, May 19.

The police, in a statement last week, said that the victim, armed with a knife, was attempting to physically remove the suspect from the premises. However, a scuffle later ensued and the suspect took away the knife and dealt Yoesmarita a stab to his lower back.