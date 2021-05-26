President restates plan for new city

On the eve of Guyana’s 55th Independence Anni-versary President Irfaan Ali has reiterated his government’s plans for a new city further inland.

“We need to build new communities further inland to spread our population; reduce prices for land and housing and cease traffic congestion. We must use the land space, with which we have been blessed, to create new and improved living conditions new areas of growth and development and new population centres,” he told those gathered at the Umana Yana last evening for this year’s flag-raising event.

Ali said that his government will establish a new city and incentivize the private sector as well as persons wishing to own their own homes to locate in this new hub with major facilities provided by central government.