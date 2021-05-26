Ministry launches Quiz Me Platform

The Ministry of Education yesterday launched its Quiz Me Platform in the Smart Room of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD).

A release from the ministry said that it is a programme that provides students with multiple-choice examination quality questions so that they can practice during their preparation for exams.

The platform can be accessed on the Ministry’s website at: www.education.gov.gy/quizme.

Currently, the platform caters to Grade Six students and contains questions for the four core subject areas, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and English.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said in the release that arising out of the issuing of worksheets to students, one of the issues was that they weren’t accompanied with the answer sheet containing the correct answers. As such, many parents could not help their children answer the questions.

She said that the Quiz Me Platform is in direct response to that matter. She said that after a student completes a quiz on the website, their answers are marked within seconds of submission and the site shows which questions they answered correctly and in cases where they provided the incorrect answer, the platform indicates which option is the correct answer.

Manickchand said that the idea behind the platform is not new but was conceptualized in 2014 when the Ministry had launched its website. However, following the change in government the following year, nothing was done to have the platform established.

She said that outside of providing as many resources as possible at the click of a button, the website was intended to provide a testing platform where students can practice test questions.

The Minister said that currently, the platform has just under 50 quizzes mostly for Grade Six students because that is a priority class at this time due to their National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) scheduled to be written in August 2021.

She noted, however, that the platform will eventually carry quizzes for students from Grades one to 12. She also said that as the platform is being developed the intention is to allow students to even be tested on specific topics so that parents can know the strength of their child in specific areas.

Manickchand reminded persons that accessing the Ministry’s website and its contents are ‘zero rated’ by the major internet providers in Guyana, GTT and Digicel. This means that Guyanese regardless of location can access the Ministry’s website and not use up data from their internet plan or require an active data plan to access the website. However, if persons are using a cellular phone they must have the requisite Access Point settings entered on their device.