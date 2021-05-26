Rainfall, high tides flood homes in Region Ten township

The homes of just over a hundred residents from Silvertown and Silver City, Linden have been flooded after torrential rainfall compounded by high tides yesterday morning, Regional Chairman Deron Adams told Stabroek News.

Adams yesterday informed that approximately 80 households have been under water in the township and requests have been made to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) for assistance.

He added that following the rainfall, water levels stood at approximately three feet, and noted that the high tides, which are above normal for this week, have also contributed to the level of the water on the land.