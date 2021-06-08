Regions remain in grips of floods

Despite a respite in some areas, floodwater remained at significant levels in most of the country’s regions yesterday as authorities continued to mobilise help for victims.

Residential and farm lands along the riverine villages in regions 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are the worst affected and the respective Regional Chairs have concluded that these communities will face economic hardships in the coming months as the floods have decimated the livelihoods of many.

Region Two Chairperson Vilma Da Silva reported that homes and yards are flooded in the Upper Pomeroon River area, while mainly farmlands are affected in the lower Pomeroon River section.