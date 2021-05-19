Third suspect in killing of Wismar labourer turns self into police

Kevin Adams who was being sought by the police over the killing of Samuel DeSouza, a labourer who was found dead in front of his house less than two months ago, yesterday turned himself over to the police.

According to the police, Adams, 26, of Lot 49 Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden, who was said to be a third suspect in relation to manslaughter committed on DeSouza remains in custody. De Souza, 47, of Lot 50 Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden, was discovered dead in front of his house shortly after he was involved in a confrontation with two women.

The police had said that the incident occurred on March 6, between 9pm and 9.30pm at Victory Valley, Linden.

Police investigations had revealed that DeSouza had an altercation with a woman, who along with her daughter had confronted him.

In a bid to escape, the police said DeSouza ran through a track leading to his house after which two men informed the women that he was dead.

The police were summoned and upon arrival they observed DeSouza’s lifeless body lying in front of his house.Two men, Utoh Duke, 26, of Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden, and Orlando Montouth, 34, also of the same area were later charged in connection with the crime.

They both appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

They were not required to plead to the charge and were released on $400,000 bail. The two are required to report to the Wismar Police Station twice every month.