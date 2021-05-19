Sammy calls time on Zouks playing career, takes up new role

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, CMC – All-rounder Darren Sammy will not feature for St Lucia Zouks as a player in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League, a year after leading them to their first final of the premier domestic Twenty20 tournament.

The franchise announced yesterday that the 37-year-old, who has been with the side since its inception, will serve in the new role of T20 cricket consultant and brand ambassador for this year’s ninth edition which bowls off August 28 in St Kitts and Nevis.

As a result, Sammy was not among the seven retained players named Tuesday.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to have led and been a part of the St Lucia Zouks from its inception,” said Sammy, a two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain.

“Even though some may say good things must come to an end it will not be in this instant. St Lucia Zouks and I will always be a team.

“But since venturing into coaching, I realise I have a new passion that can allow me to still contribute and play a part in taking the franchise forward on its quest to winning a CPL title and developing future stars.”

Head coach Andy Flower, who was appointed ahead of last season when the franchise changed ownership, said he was keen on a continued collaboration with Sammy.

“I have loved my interaction with him. Thank you very much for what you have done and look forward to working with you in the future,” said the former England coach.

“Preparations are ongoing as the franchise works aggressively on identifying exceptional players to bring the team to victory.”

Sammy played 74 matches for the franchise, scoring 898 runs including two half-centuries, while taking 24 wickets with his medium pace at nearly 8-½ runs per over. Despite Zouks’ relative success last season, Sammy managed only 42 runs from ten innings and sent down only three overs in the tournament.

He said then he was “closer to retirement” than he was to continuing his playing career.

Also last year, Sammy called time on his playing days at Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, in exchange for head coach duties.

Meanwhile, Zouks have retained the West Indies quartet of Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Rahkeem Cornwall and Roston Chase, along with Obed McCoy, Mark Deyal and Javelle Glen.