Indian gov’t pre-qualifies four companies for Ogle to Eccles road

Four Indian companies have been pre-qualified by the Government of India to tender for the construction of the Ogle to Eccles four-lane highway funded by the India’s Exim Bank, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill recently announced.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Hunter Street upgrade last week, Edghill said that the Irfaan-Ali led government has received official notification that four companies have been prequalified.

According to the Minister, they are currently informing the pre-qualified bidders of the development and will soon be inviting bids. It is expected that a contract will be awarded during the final quarter of this year.