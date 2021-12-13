Three Indian firms vying for Ogle to Eccles four-lane highway project

Three Indian companies are vying to construct the much anticipated Ogle to Eccles four-lane highway, which is being funded by a line of credit from the Indian Exim Bank.

The bids from the three companies, Afcons, Ashoka Construction Company, and Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt. Ltd (DRAIPL), submitted bids for the project after it was retendered last month.

The tender documents were opened on Friday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) boardroom at the Ministry of Finance.