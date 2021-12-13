Shuman joins call for tax free 7% increase

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and opposition member Lenox Shuman has joined the call for government to remove the taxes from the 7% increase given to public servants saying it the country could afford it and the monies would especially help to ease the burden on them this holiday season.

“Sir, succinctly, through your good office, I beseech you to make these increases tax free. One need not belabor a scholarly mind as yours on the importance of this initiative to families and I have every confidence that the strain on the public’s purse will be miniscule in comparison to the smiles, warmth and joy it will place in the hearts and homes across the country for the holiday season,” Schuman who represents the Liberty and Justice Party said in a letter to Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh.