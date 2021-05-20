Pastors robbed at gunpoint on Sheriff St

Two pastors were yesterday afternoon robbed at gunpoint by two suspects on a motorcycle on Sheriff Street, Georgetown, while they were heading to a supermarket.
The victims are a 33-year-old male pastor and a 36-year-old female pastor. The male pastor was robbed of one brown Timberland wallet containing a national identification (ID) card, driver’s licence, NIS card, Republic Bank card, Republic Visa Travel Money card, and $2,000 in cash. Meanwhile the female victim was robbed of one gold iPhone XS Max valued at $250,000, a black wallet valued at $2,000, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) ID card, Guyana ID card, T&T driver’s licence, T&T NIS card, $3,000 in cash and a red Francisco handbag valued $10,000.