Slowe among retired senior cops to be charged with fraud

Several retired officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) including the Chair-man of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Paul Slowe are expected to be charged today in relation to a multi-million dollar fraud investigation.

The accused are retired Assistant Commissioners of Police Slowe, Clinton Conway and Ivelaw Whittaker along with former Senior Superintendents, Mark Gilbert, George Fraser and Michael Sutton.

All of them except for Slowe are presently in police custody. Slowe is currently overseas and is expected to return to Guyana today.

The former ranks are accused of defrauding the state of more than $10M.