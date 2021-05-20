Zane Ramotar tops Caribbean at CAPE

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has named Zane Ramotar of Queen’s College as the top performer at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) at the regional level and he has also won two awards.

In 2020, 853 candidates from ten secondary schools and five private centres wrote the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in Guyana. With a 93.16% pass rate secured for Grade I to III across 65 units. Ramotar became the overall top performer for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), regionally. Ramotar is also to receive CXC awards for being the Most Outstanding Overall student and the Most Outstanding in Natural Sciences.