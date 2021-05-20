Four more men die of COVID, 153 new cases recorded

Guyana’s death toll as a result of the novel coronavirus now stands at 349 after four men died.

The Ministry of Health in a statement yesterday said that a 37-year-old man from Region Ten and a 50-year-old man from Region Four died on Tuesday. Additionally, a 73-year-old man from Region Four died on Monday and a 54-year-old man from Region Six died on May 16th.

In the statement the ministry noted that the patients were admitted to health facilities with COVID-19- like symptoms and died while receiving care. As a result Guyana has recorded just around 50 deaths so far for the month of May.

Meanwhile, some 153 new cases of the virus were recorded which increased Guyana’s total confirmed cases to 15,607. These cases were reported after some 956 more tests were done, thus increasing the total number of persons tested to date to 140,168. The majority of the new cases were reported in Regions Four and Three with 56 and 36 cases respectively.

There are now 1,883 active cases, 106 of whom are in institutional isolation while another 1,777 are in home isolation. Some 16 persons remain in the COVID-19 ICU even as 107 new recoveries were reported. A total of 13,359 persons have so far recovered from the virus in Guyana.