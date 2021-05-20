Bhedesh Persaud is the top regional performer at CSEC examinations

Guyana has secured four awards and the top performer position at the regional level for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced yesterday.

According to the Minister, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has informed that Guyana topped the Caribbean for CSEC and has nabbed four awards at the regional level. Bhedesh Persaud of Queen’s College was declared top performer at the regional level after he secured 22 Grade 1 passes and a Grade 2 pass. Bhedesh is also the holder of the Most Outstanding in Sciences award for the Carib-bean. Anthony Sukra of New Amsterdam Secondary was awarded the most outstanding in technical and vocational studies, with the Most Outstanding in Business award going to Nyron Seoukienandan of St Rose’s High. Shania Sattaur of Brickdam Secondary School was awarded Most Outstanding in Principles of Accounts.