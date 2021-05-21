Community groups see Farmers’ Markets as response to COVID-19 food security concerns

Even as the business sector continues to worry over the erratic economic climate that has persisted for more than a year now on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the will to survive and, where possible, even to realise a modicum of growth is still evident in the outlook of small farmers and agro-processors across the country.

Since the beginning of 2021 the Stabroek Business has covered at least four Farmers Markets in rural communities where the participants sometimes appear to be perched on the edge of the protocols put in place in an effort to halt the march of COVID-19.

Back in February this newspaper covered a Farmers Market at Mocha, largely a community affair, where farmers cultivating crops and tending cattle in the backlands of Mocha turned out in impressive numbers to offer their produce, meats, and an assortment of fruit and vegetables to residents of their own community and to neighbouring ones.