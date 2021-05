Tower Suites co-owner Shervington ‘Big Head’ Lovell was sentenced to 11 years in prison yesterday by United States Judge Paul G. Gardephe, months after he had pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

Lovell, who has been in US custody since 2018 after being extradited from Jamaica, had pleaded guilty in November last year.

His sentence falls short by six years of the minimum that United States Attorney Audrey Strauss had petitioned for.