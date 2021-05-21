Cop released on $400,000 bail after denying causing death charge

The police constable who struck down Navindra Ramnarine in a hit and run accident along the Better Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara , almost two weeks ago, was on Wednesday released on $400,000 bail after denying a causing death by dangerous driving charge.

Joel Simon, 24, of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charges of being an unlicensed driver, breach of insurance, failure to stop after an accident, and failure to render assistance.

He was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to June 30th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ashton Baker, of Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, the registered owner of pick-up GPP 8699 that was involved in the accident, was charged with permitting an unlicensed driver to use the vehicle and breach of insurance.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was reprimanded.

Fisherman Ramnarine, 51 of Third Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, on May 8th was crossing the road when the pick-up, GPP 8699, collided with him.

Ramnarine suffered injuries about his body and is said to have died on the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Ramnarine died as a result of multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle accident.