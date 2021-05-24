Danish company offering oil & gas services

The Denmark-headquartered Blue Water Shipping (BWS) has opened an office in Guyana and is looking to provide a number of services for the energy sector including import and export, freight forwarding, and personnel logistics.

“We see Guyana and the Caribbean as a natural extension of our value proposition to our clients: to be flexible, swift, and solution-driven. Our existing clients in addition to many other companies had a need for in-country logistics solutions, so we moved forward with a local office. Our company philosophy is to be ‘Best in Town,’ and that continues to be our objective as business continues to increase in the Caribbean. We believe being the best starts with having skilled, experienced, local staff,” Blue Water’s regional director for energy and projects in the Americas, Brent Patterson told Stabroek News.