Better Hope residents robbed at gunpoint

Four persons from Better Hope, East Coast Demerara were on Saturday night robbed at gunpoint by a male of cash and other valuables.

The victims according to the police are a twenty-one-year-old woman, a twenty-three-year-old housewife, a forty-four-year-old fisherman and a forty-five-year-old businesswoman. The police did not release their names. The victims were robbed of one A21s Samsung cell phone valued at $70,000, one Samsung A10 cell phone valued at $50,000, a 10 pennyweight gold chain valued at $100,000, three gold finger rings valued at $60,000, one Alcatel cell phone valued at $6,000, one diamond ring valued at $175,000, one gold band valued at $300,000 and $80,000 in cash.

According to police enquiries, at about 10:15 pm on Saturday, the victims were in their yard when a man entered through the gate. He ordered them to “freeze” while pointing a handgun at them during which the perpetrator relieved them of the mentioned items.

The fisherman who was seated at the time got up from his chair and was dealt a lash to the side of his face by the suspect who then pointed the weapon at the businesswoman’s head demanding money.

The perpetrator then escaped in a white Axio car (registration number unknown) which was parked and waiting on him.