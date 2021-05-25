Ex-soldier found guilty of murder of taxi driver

Ex-soldier Jermaine Jefford now awaits sentencing after a jury convicted him yesterday afternoon for the 2016 murder of Laing Avenue taxi driver Orin David.

Following hours of deliberations, the 12-member mixed panel returned with its unanimous verdict, finding Jefford, also known as ‘Smokey,’ guilty as charged of shooting and killing David on August 1st, 2016, at Laing Avenue.

Trial judge, Justice Sandil Kissoon has, however, deferred sentencing to June 9th, to facilitate a probation report and victim impact statement. On that date, mitigating and aggravating factors will also be presented by the defence and prosecution respectively.

Last Friday, Jefford’s co-accused, Howard Rambarose, was acquitted of the murder after his attorney successfully presented a no-case submission.

Called upon to lead his defence, however, Jefford in unsworn testimony had said that he was innocent of the charge levelled against him and had accused the police of fabricating the capital indictment against him.

The accused was represented by Senior Counsel Stanley Moore. The prosecution’s case meanwhile was led by state counsel Lisa Cave.

Following the preliminary inquiry (PI) in 2017, two other men, Reagus Lamazon and Samuel McIntyre, who had also been charged with murdering David were freed after a court found that there was insufficient evidence for them to stand trial.

David, of Lot 89 Laing Avenue, was reportedly drinking alcohol with some friends and relatives near to his house when he was approached by two persons whom he knew.

The three men engaged in a conversation away from the drinking and were later seen arguing over what was reported to have been money owed to David.

Stabroek News had previously reported that an eyewitness had said the two men left and returned with others, while pointing out that when the two men returned, two vehicles and two motorcycles with men came with them.

The eyewitness had spoken of observing one of the men trying to hide a big gun.

It was when David began walking back to the men that the man with the gun pulled it out and fired three shots, hitting David.