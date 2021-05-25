Teen among seven new COVID deaths

The Ministry of Health this afternoon confirmed the deaths of seven more persons due to COVID-19, including a 17-year-old.

The latest fatalities, who include three women, died between Saturday and Monday, according to a Ministry of Health press release.

The ministry said they were all patients admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms and died while receiving care at its medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The victims were identified as two women, ages 53 and 63, who died on May 22; a woman, 58, and a man, 76, who died on May 23; a boy, 17, and three other males, ages 78, and 75, who died on May 24.